GRAPHIC WARNING: Woman's arm snaps during intense arm wrestle on Argentinian television show

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.
The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More