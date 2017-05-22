Graphic warning: Watch the shocking moment school worker drags student down hall in choke hold

CCTV footage has emerged over the weekend of a shocking encounter between a high school behavioural specialist and a student at Rankin Promise alternative school, in the US state of Pennsylvania.

50-year-old Joseph Golden III was charged with assault and endangering the life of an unnamed 13-year-old student, according to reports from The Post-Gazette.

The footage from April 12 shows Mr Golden approaching the teenage student in a hallway before grabbing him violently around the neck, then lifting him off the floor several times as he drags the teenager down the empty hallway.

Mr Golden's lawyer has since said during a court hearing that the choke hold used was an "approved restraint method".

Adding "I don’t think my client did anything wrong".

The lawyer also stated that the student had been verbally abusive towards Mr Golden in the lead up to the incident.

However the superintendent of the school Alan Johnson has rebutted one of the lawyer’s claims when he said the choke hold "was not an approved restraint that I'm aware of".