Graphic warning: US family miraculously survives after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing

A shocking video shows the moment a five-year-old boy and two members of his family were hit by a car while on a pedestrian crossing.

The video captured on CCTV shows 20-year-old Jackie Velasquez and her younger cousins trying to cross a street in Oakland, California last week.

Miss Velasquez told ABC7 she thought "she was gone."

She said she "couldn't really move" and the impact launched her into the air, leaving her with her ankle "open and bleeding."

The three had been walking home from getting ice cream when they crossed the poorly lit crossing.

Her five-year-old cousin is currently in intensive care.