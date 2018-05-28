 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Graphic warning: US cop strikes female beachgoer during heavy handed arrest

share

Source:

@HewittLexy

Police have launched an investigation after video emerged of an officer punching a woman on a New Jersey beach.
Source: @HewittLexy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Police pursuit death: Female dies after 15-year-old driver crashes while trying to flee cops in Palmerston North

2
The Waikato meeting was held just days before the Government announces its decision on a plan for Mycoplasma bovis.

Thousands of cows to be killed in mass cull as Government chooses eradication in attempt to rid country of Mycoplasma bovis

00:36
3
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:20
4
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

New offer: DHB almost doubles pay offer to Kiwi nurses to more than half a billion dollars


5
The Prime Minister says she's also lowering expectations she'll look as well composed and the Duchess of Cambridge did.

Live stream: PM Jacinda Ardern to discuss details around decision on cow disease Mycoplasma bovis


00:29
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

The market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle as a "war" erupted between two villages today.

00:20
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

New offer: DHB almost doubles pay offer to Kiwi nurses to more than half a billion dollars

They hope the offer will mean two days of strike action will be called off.

00:35
Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says she's never seen so much snow in May.

'Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August' - Cold air from Antarctic keeping it chilly

But bitterly cold southerly sweeping NZ a pleasant surprise for some.

00:42
Grant McMillan says the students who allegedly bullied a 16-year-old will be held fully responsible.

Watch: South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack, says principal

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said the student fell and bashed his head on the ground.

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 