Graphic warning: Tiger fatally mauls man at Chinese wildlife park as horrified crowd screams

A tiger has fatally mauled a man at a Chinese wildlife park watched by horrified onlookers, after first dragging him into an enclosure.

The man had been dragged through the enclosure at Ningabo's Youngor Wildlife Park south of Shanghai on Sunday.
The incident happened at Ningabo's Youngor Wildlife Park, about 200 kilometres south of Shanghai on Sunday.

The man had reportedly been taunting the tiger before the attack, but it was not known how he made his way into the big cat enclosure, according to Australia's Newscorp.

A witness was quoted as saying the man desperately tried to escape the tiger's grips but was powerless to defend himself, 9News reported, citing the South China Morning Post.

"I saw the tiger mauling the person, whose face was covered with blood. Every time he sat up, the tiger pushed him down again."

Zookeepers used firecrackers and a water cannon to scare the tiger and two other cats circling the man, but the attack had lasted more than an hour and the man was pronounced dead at hospital.

In 2015 zookeeper Samantha Kudeweh was killed by a tiger at Hamilton Zoo.

A woman was mauled to death by a tiger at Beijing's Badaling Wildlife World six months ago after running to the aid of her daughter who was snatched by a tiger.

The daughter survived.

