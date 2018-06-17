Graphic warning: Terrifying moment ceiling collapses on tourists in China injuring nine

At least nine tourists were injured yesterday after a ceiling decoration collapsed suddenly inside a scenic spot in Huayin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The accident occurred at 17:30pm inside the Huashan Mountain tourist centre as people were getting down one level using escalators.

An emergency team immediately rushed to the scene and rescued those buried under the debris, and were later sent to the nearby hospital.

The authority of the scenic spot activated an emergency plan and established a team to investigate the cause of the accident.