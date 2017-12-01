 

Graphic warning: Terrible moment US teacher strikes six-year-old autistic student in classroom

Avondika Cherry resigned over the incident and is being charged with simple battery.
Source: WCTV

North America

00:26
1
The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.

LIVE: Neil Wagner on fire for Black Caps as Windies begin to crumble after lunch

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:23
3
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

4
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Dame Susan Devoy calls Winston Peters 'obnoxious', says he once told her to lose weight

5

Fonterra to pay $183m to French food giant over 2013 botulism scare

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.


02:05
The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

The Tasman District Council has already blocked access to one problem spot.


01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.


03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.



 
