Graphic warning: Stranded Melbourne motorist survives being hit and flung into air after being slammed by ute

A Melbourne man has survived being flipped over the windshield of a ute that was travelling at over 60km/h.

The dramatic accident, which occurred on Wednesday, was filmed by a nearby motorcyclist.

The victim, Pat Carroll, said he was stranded after his car ran out of petrol.

His car's hazard lights were on, but he noticed the ute heading straight towards him as he sat in his vehicle.

"I could tell by the way he was coming, it didn't look like he was slowing down," Mr Carroll told 7 News.

"I started to get a bit nervous, I thought, 'oh, is he gonna see me?'

"Just split second I thought, 'nah, I'm getting out of this', so I jumped out of my car."

Unfortunately, he was unable to fully get out of harm's way, and was slammed into by the ute, flinging him up in the air, before landing on the road with a thud.

He suffered a fractured spine and legs.