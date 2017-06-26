Graphic warning: Speeding car ploughs into group of Brazilian skateboarders injuring three

Source:Associated Press
A driver that ploughed into a group of skateboarders in Sao Paulo, Brazil today before fleeing the scene, has left three people with light injuries.
Video footage showed a black vehicle driving head on into dozens of skateboarders celebrating World Skateboarding Day.
The driver has not yet been identified and fled the scene in the car, a black Ford EcoSport, according to a military police official.
Civil police are now investigating the case.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news