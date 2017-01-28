Graphic warning: Russian mum gets payout after falling concrete slab knocks her out, narrowly misses child

A Russian mother who was knocked out by a falling piece of concrete outside her St Petersburg apartment has been awarded nearly $100,000 compensation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the slab of concrete hitting Olga Klintsova, and narrowly missing her daughter's pram.

Pravda reports that after months of rehabilitation since the incident in May, she is now able to walk.

"Even the easiest exercises turned out to be very difficult for me," she said.