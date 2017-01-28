 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Graphic warning: Russian mum gets payout after falling concrete slab knocks her out, narrowly misses child

share

Source:

Nine

A Russian mother who was knocked out by a falling piece of concrete outside her St Petersburg apartment has been awarded nearly $100,000 compensation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the slab of concrete hitting Olga Klintsova, and narrowly missing her daughter's pram.

Pravda reports that after months of rehabilitation since the incident in May, she is now able to walk.

"Even the easiest exercises turned out to be very difficult for me," she said.

The cladding had reportedly fallen 12 storeys, and the chairman of the housing committee was fined.

The incident took place outside Olga Klintsova’s apartment in St Petersburg last year and left her unconscious on the pavement.
Source: Nine

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.

LIVE: Japan dished out another monster loss as Flying Fijians continue convincing start in Wellington

00:50
2
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

3
Tandem skydive

Two professional skydivers in stable condition after crash landing near Queenstown

00:24
4
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

00:40
5
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ