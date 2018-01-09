Graphic warning: RSPCA investigates after man filmed savagely kicking, yanking dog on Gold Coast

Animal authorities in Queensland are investigating after video emerged of a man kicking and yanking a dog on the Gold Coast.

The disturbing incident was captured yesterday, and was watched numerous times before being taken down.

The person who took the vision says she saw the man punch the dog, and the video also shows him kicking it and pulling it violently by its chain.

RSPCA Queensland told the ABC it was investigating.

"It's pretty disturbing," RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"There's no way you can treat an animal like that.

"We will certainly look into it.