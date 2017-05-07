GRAPHIC WARNING: Parents caught in literal tug of war over baby son

Two US parents were arrested after being filmed in a real life tug of war with their 11-month-old son.

The shocking footage shows a Utah couple fighting over their son in a hotel car park last week, Fox 13 reported.

Father Elias Holt can be seen trying to wrench the child out of mother Britnie Haas's grip as she holds the screaming child on her hip.

Ms Haas then strikes Mr Holt in the face while a second woman, who was identified by Fox 13 as Mr Holt's aunty Melinda Ylinen, tries her best to intervene.

"When I was saying to him, 'let me take the baby inside,' that's when she grabs the baby out of his arms so violently," Ylinen told Fox 13.

"The baby was really low on her hip, and he was bowing backwards, and I was afraid his back was going to snap."

The mother, Ms Haas, has since been charged with assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child and child abuse.

The father, Mr Holt, was arrested for a previous warrant.