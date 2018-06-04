Graphic warning: Paraglider impaled by huge tree branch after crash landing in Belarus forest

A paraglider has been impaled by a tree branch after crash-landing in a Belarus forest.

Ivan Krasouski was flying close to the village of Loshany, near Minsk, when a strap broke, causing him to lose control, the Daily Mail reported.

A tree branch was impaled through his shoulder as he crashed.

Rescuers later freed the injured man from the wreckage before transporting him to hospital.

Mr Krasouski said he was unaware he was injured, saying, "I'm thinking: 'I fell so softly, all is okay. I'll stand up and go' then something holds me back."



"I looked and it was a giant log there. I tore my shirt and there was a branch in my arm, thick as a watermelon."

However, Mr Krasouski managed to retain his sense sense of humour despite his injuries, comparing himself to Guardians of the Galaxy's tree-like superhero, Groot.