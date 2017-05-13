 

Graphic Warning: Parachutist miraculously survives horrific high voltage crash

Source:

1 NEWS

A female military parachutist has miraculously survived an unexpected crash landing.

A female military parachutist miraculously survives the horrific accident, with only suffering minor burns.
Source: Youtube/Chamuka15d

The parachutist was conducting a training exercise in south Sri Lanka when she veered off course into the power lines, unable to change course in the wind.

She plummeted into the power lines causing an explosion before she dropped to the ground.

An army spokesperson told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror the soldier had suffered minor burns.

The footage has been viewed more than 190,000 times on YouTube.

