Graphic warning: 'Oh my god they're screaming'- people shout for help as London tower block goes up in flames

Heartbreaking footage has emerged from a massive fire in a London apartment block which quickly engulfed the building, leading to fears for residents trapped inside.

The video posted to Twitter shows concerned people and police on the street looking up at the raging fire in the building above them.

People can be heard screaming from the building leading one woman on the ground to exclaim in shock: "Oh my god they're screaming".

Firefighters are battling the high-rise fire that was reported just after midday (NZT) with 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire had engulfed the second to the top floor of the 27-story building in the Grenfell Tower, North Kensington area.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of the Amazing Spaces televison show told BBC Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 metres from the scene.