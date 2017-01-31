 

Graphic warning: 'Oh God, the mother's trying to follow it!' Distraught wildlife activists watch young dolphin 'stolen' in Japan

A wildlife activist has posted video online that she claims shows a dolphin being "stolen" from its mother by hunters in Japan.

A wildlife activist claims she filmed the video off Taiji earlier this month.
Source: Liz Carter – Facebook

The video was filmed on January 22 off Taiji and shows a group of black wetsuit-clad snorkellers manhandling dolphins in the water.

In her Facebook post accompanying the video Liz Carter writes: "Juveniles ripped from their mothers ... the mother and child are desperately trying to stay together."

Ms Carter, a volunteer for Blue Cove Days claims the dolphins are destined for a life in captivity.

"Your entertainment has been stolen from the wild ... destined for marine parks and aquariums .. .stop supporting swim with dolphins, marine parks that hold,captive dolphins," Ms Carter writes.

In the video a distraught woman can be heard crying, "Oh God, the mother's trying to follow it".

Since it was posted online the video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

The 2009 film The Cove documented the Taiji dolphin hunt and brought the practice to international attention.

