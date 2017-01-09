 

Graphic warning: New footage shows eerie moment man casually opens fire in baggage claim area of Florida airport

Associated Press

1 NEWS warns that some people may be disturbed by the contents of this video.

TMZ has released video footage that the website says shows the initial seconds of the deadly airport shooting in Florida last week.

The 20-second recording posted onto TMZ's website shows a man walking through the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The man then pulls a handgun from his waistband, starts firing and runs.

Esteban Santiago is accused of killing five people at the international airport on Saturday.
Source: TMZ

TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people, injured six and left thousands of travellers stranded and terrified.

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.

The 26-year-old is an Iraq war veteran. He was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Rico.

Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.
Source: 7 News Miami
At least five people are dead and more injured after the incident at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Source: Associated Press

00:30
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

Baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

