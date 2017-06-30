 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pregnant woman has chased down an alleged purse thief, running him down with her SUV in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot.

Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.
Source: FOX8

The dramatic incident was captured on camera just after midday on Wednesday (local time).

Christine Braswell, 26, claimed she saw Robert Raines rummaging through her SUV, FOX8 News reports.

Blake Bennett, was a witness to the alleged incident and told FOX8 News he confronted Mr Raines.

"When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out," Mr Bennett said. "Then me and my friend told him to put it down and asked 'What are you doing?'"

The suspect then ran away with Ms Braswell's purse when confronted by her, the pregnant woman initially giving chase on foot, before deciding to pursue him in her SUV.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Ms Braswell told FOX8 News. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over.

"I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right, it's not fair."

Amazingly Mr Raines was taken to the hospital suffering only minor injuries. He was then charged with breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property.

The pregnant woman, Ms Braswell, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:10
2
The burning car caused delays and reduced visibility earlier today.

Watch: Car goes up in flames causing traffic chaos on Auckland motorway

00:16
3
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:38
4
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:12
5
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:17
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ