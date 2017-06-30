Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

A pregnant woman has chased down an alleged purse thief, running him down with her SUV in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot.

The dramatic incident was captured on camera just after midday on Wednesday (local time).

Christine Braswell, 26, claimed she saw Robert Raines rummaging through her SUV, FOX8 News reports.

Blake Bennett, was a witness to the alleged incident and told FOX8 News he confronted Mr Raines.

"When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out," Mr Bennett said. "Then me and my friend told him to put it down and asked 'What are you doing?'"

The suspect then ran away with Ms Braswell's purse when confronted by her, the pregnant woman initially giving chase on foot, before deciding to pursue him in her SUV.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Ms Braswell told FOX8 News. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over.

"I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right, it's not fair."

Amazingly Mr Raines was taken to the hospital suffering only minor injuries. He was then charged with breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property.