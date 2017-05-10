Graphic warning: The moment nine-year-old boy swallowed by escalator in Turkey

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a child disappeared up to his waist after getting caught in the steps of an escalator in Istanbul, Turkey.

The footage shows the nine-year-old boy running the wrong way up the escalator shortly before slipping and falling.

Video then shows his leg becoming trapped in a gap as the escalator floor falls away, dragging the boy into the mechanisms of the escalator up to his waist.

It was only the quickly actions of a passing woman, who rushes in desperately trying to free the boy, that he was largely uninjured.

Other on-lookers then join in the rescue attempt, trying to drag the boy to safety.

Separate footage shows firefighters using a circular saw to free the child, after he remained trapped in the escalator for several hours.

Amazingly, the nine-year-old, who has yet to be identified, managed to escape the ordeal with only minor injuries to a foot.