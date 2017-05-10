 

Graphic warning: The moment nine-year-old boy swallowed by escalator in Turkey

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a child disappeared up to his waist after getting caught in the steps of an escalator in Istanbul, Turkey.

The young boy was eventually freed by firefighters with only minor injuries.
The footage shows the nine-year-old boy running the wrong way up the escalator shortly before slipping and falling.

Video then shows his leg becoming trapped in a gap as the escalator floor falls away, dragging the boy into the mechanisms of the escalator up to his waist.

It was only the quickly actions of a passing woman, who rushes in desperately trying to free the boy, that he was largely uninjured.

Other on-lookers then join in the rescue attempt, trying to drag the boy to safety.

Separate footage shows firefighters using a circular saw to free the child, after he remained trapped in the escalator for several hours.

Amazingly, the nine-year-old, who has yet to be identified, managed to escape the ordeal with only minor injuries to a foot.

A police investigation is underway.

