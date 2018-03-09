 

Graphic warning: The moment fireball rips through London tube in terror attack

The jury in the trial of a man accused of carrying out a bomb attack on Parsons Green tube line in London last year have been shown CCTV footage of the explosion.

The footage, released by the Metropolitan Police for the first time, shows a huge fireball fill the crowded train on the morning of September 15, 2017.

Commuters can be seen escaping the train in a panicked rush.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, has denied attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life in the incident.

There were no fatalities in the blast, but 30 people sustained injuries.

