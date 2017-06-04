GRAPHIC WARNING: Manila Casino rampage footage shows surreal scene of gunman amid flames and gunfire

The man responsible for one of the Philippine capital's deadliest attacks in years was said to have casually exited a taxi just after midnight and walked calmly into a vast entertainment and gambling complex like any other visitor.

Shortly afterward, he dons a black mask, slips on an ammunition vest and pulls an M4 carbine assault rifle out of his backpack.

What follows borders on the surreal: a slow-motion arson attack and robbery so methodical and unhurried, the gunman appears to walk much of the way - even as he exchanges fire with security forces and flees, slightly wounded, up a stairwell.

The Friday rampage at the Resorts World Manila complex killed at least 37 patrons and employees, mostly from smoke inhalation while they hid, while the gunman fled to an adjoining hotel and reportedly killed himself.

But authorities say the video footage shown to reporters by Resorts World bolsters the government's case that this was a botched robbery by a lone attacker with no known link to terrorism.

In his first remarks on the assault, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the attacker was simply "crazy", questioning what the gunman was going to do with the $2 million horde of poker chips he had tried to haul away. Duterte discounted any links to the Islamic State group saying this "is not the work of ISIS."

Although the attacker was well armed - Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said he was carrying 90 bullets in three rifle clips - there are no confirmed reports that he shot any civilians.

Instead, he fired warning shots into the ceiling that scattered panicked crowds, some of whom jumped out windows to escape what they believed to be a terror attack.

More than 12,000 people were in the complex at the time; most were successfully evacuated.

"He could have shot everybody there," Albayalde said. "He could have killed hundreds of people inside that establishment. But he did not shoot anybody ... he just burned the casino. Burning the casino could be a diversionary tactic for his escape."

"All indications ... point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual," said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Luchie Arguelles, 61, was playing slots just after midnight when she saw the man enter.

"I said, 'He's going to burn that table, he's going to douse it,'" before she grabbed her husband's hand and started running.

The remaining footage shows the gunman repeatedly shooting bursts of rifle fire into several locked white doors and finally breaking into one. Apparently looking for cash, he finds only poker chips, and hauls a stash away.

The assailant was shot in the leg by security, but makes it up three flights to a red-carpeted hotel corridor, where he sets something at the far end on fire. Hotel security had already evacuated guests from the floor.

At 1.46am (local time), he broke into an empty room and set it on fire. Security forces soon arrive, aiming the white lights on their weapons through the smoke-filled hallway.