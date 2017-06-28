Graphic warning: Man calmly walks into pub for pint after being smashed in the back by bus

A stiff drink was in order for a man who managed to calmly walk into a pub after being hit by a bus while walking down the street.

CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment a bus drove off the road at speed in Reading and hit Simon Smith.

Mr Smith was able to stand up and walk despite being thrown metres down the road.

He only suffered bruising, the BBC reports.

The footage shows Mr Smith walking into the pub following the incident.