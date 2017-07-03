Graphic warning: London police horrified at violent mugging of 92-year-old widow

A video shot in East London shows an elderly woman being violently mugged.

The 92-year-old was attacked in broad daylight on Friday morning (UK time).

The lady can be seen being dragged along the ground as the thief tries to grab her handbag.

Eventually the elderly lady lets go and the thief runs off.

The victim has asked not to be identified for fear of attack and says it has left her afraid to leave her home.

The bag contained $160 in cash and a bus pass.

The video was released in a bid to find the attacker.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from Hackney CID, told Metro: "I have been involved in many serious cases, however the devastating psychological trauma of this victim is possibly the worse I have encountered.

"The events have emotionally moved the initial officers that tended to the lady in the aftermath as well as the investigation team, especially witnessing this inconsolable elderly lady sobbing about the robbery and recent tragic events."



The woman had just lost her husband of 70 years.