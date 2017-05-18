 

Graphic warning: Incredible scenes as Turkey president's security staff bash US protesters in mass brawl in Washington

Source:

Associated Press

The Turkish government and Washington local officials have traded blame for violence outside Turkey's embassy, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security staff broke up an anti-government protest yesterday.

President Erdogan's security staff can be seen kicking and beating Turkish anti-government protesters in Washington.
Source: Associated Press

The protesters were chanting anti-Erdogan slogans as he entered the embassy yesterday after meeting with President Donald Trump, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported.

Because "police did not heed Turkish demands to intervene," Erdogan's security team and Turkish citizens moved in and "dispersed them," the news agency said.

"What we saw yesterday - a violent attack on a peaceful demonstration - is an affront to DC values and our rights as Americans," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement overnight.

A Voice of America video shows police officers struggling to protect a small group of protesters across the street from the embassy from being kicked and beaten bloody by a group of men in dark suits who repeatedly refused their orders to stay away.

There may be issues with diplomatic immunity, Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference.

He said police were examining video to identify those responsible.

Two men were arrested at the scene, and police intend to pursue charges against others involved as well, the Metropolitan Police Department say.

