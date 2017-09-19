 

Graphic warning: Horrifying moment disgruntled customer sets himself on fire in busy Aussie bank

A man sick of waiting for service at a suburban Melbourne bank will stand trial on multiple charges after he allegedly started a fire which destroyed the branch, and burned staff and customers.

Nur Islam wanted to withdraw $442 from his account, but was angry at how long he had to wait.
Source: Melbourne Magistrates Court

Police allege Nur Islam, 22, poured petrol in the doorway of the Commonwealth Bank at Springvale on November 18 before lighting it, causing a large fire and creating "pandemonium" as customers and staff stampeded to escape, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told today.

Lawyer Barnaby Johnston said his client admitted setting fire to the bank but never intended to hurt anyone.

Subsequently Islam pleaded not guilty to 33 of the charges of intentionally causing injury and serious injury. He faces 108 charges in total including arson and property damage by fire.

Dozens of people were treated for burns after the blaze, police say.

A DVD was played to the court made up of footage from five CCTV cameras inside the bank, where terrified patrons can be seen running away from fireballs.

However, Mr Johnston said close examination of the footage showed Islam pouring petrol onto the floor, stepping in the centre of the puddle and appearing to have "deliberately lit himself".

"He suffered the most significant and catastrophic injuries as a result of this incident," the lawyer said, adding that Islam spent four months in hospital with burns to 60 per cent of his body.

He said Islam thought: "I don't want to hurt other people".

The court was told the bank was destroyed, causing $2.5 million worth of damage, rounded up to $3 million including GST.

It is alleged the "unlawful non-citizen" from Myanmar had intended to withdraw the balance of his account - $442 - but became angry at the length of time he had to wait.

Police claim he walked to a nearby service station, buying 11.33 litres of fuel for $14.71.

It is alleged he then returned to the bank, pouring the petrol in a trail from the ATMs into the bank's interior before retrieving a cigarette lighter from his pocket and igniting the fuel.

Magistrate Peter Reardon directed Islam to stand trial at the County Court of Victoria and to appear tomorrow for a first directions hearing.

