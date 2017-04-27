Graphic warning: The horrifying moment bungee jumper plummets into shallow river - after the rope was too long

A woman has survived a bungee jump gone wrong off a 15 metre high bridge in Bolivia.

Video shows the woman crashing head first into the shallow river below after jumping off La Negra bridge in Florida province on Sunday.

A man is seen assisting the woman as she prepares to jump, but when it came to the woman leaping off the bridge, the safety rope failed.

Witness Shyrleny Cuchallo Ribera told news site Pulzo.com: "The victim received treatment for half an hour ... everyone was in a state of shock".

"It was horrible to see a girl so young in such a state," she said.

The woman received minor injuries and was discharged from a private medical clinic on Monday.

Bungee jump organiser, Andean Trek, put the incident down to "human error".