Graphic warning: The horrific hit-and-run that saw man in UK jailed for over six years

A British driver involved in a horrific hit-and-run that was captured on CCTV was sentenced to jail yesterday.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV in Brighton.
Footage of the incident, which took place in January 2016, went viral online racking up millions of views.

Now, nearly two years after the event, Adam McDermott, 33, has been jailed for six-and-a-half-years for the hit and run.

McDermott pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and perverting the course of justice the BBC reported.

The Lewes Crown Court heard how McDermott had left Andy Payne, 54, for dead after driving into him at an "extortionate speed".

The court was told how he fled the scene of the hit and run in Brighton, before torching his then-fiancee's Fiat 500 in a bid to destroy the evidence.

The BBC reports that Mr Payne suffered two bleeds on the brain and a punctured lung in the crash on January 14, 2016.

He called the fact that he survived the hit-and-run a "miracle" in a statement he read to court.

