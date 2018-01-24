 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Graphic warning: Driver hits pedestrian on footpath but insists 'I had nowhere else to go'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A driver who hit a pedestrian on a footpath in Adelaide says he had nowhere else to go and the man's injuries were self-inflicted.

Julian Fry is facing a charge of driving without due care, but it could have been so much worse.
Source: Nine

The man had been running to cross the road and get out of the vehicle's way, and after hitting the pedestrian it crashed into an auto accessories shop, 9News reports.

The 38-year-old pedestrian fell unconscious and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening leg injuries after the crash, which was caught on video.

The driver, 53-year-old Julian Fry, spoke to 9News outside court where he is charged with driving without due care, saying he tried to avoid the pedestrian.

"I had nowhere else to go. I had a tree in front of me and a pedestrian running in front of me - it's a driver's worst nightmare," Mr Fry said.

"He was very lucky that that did not come out much worse for either of us."

The magistrate told the driver he was lucky not to be charged with the more serious, aggravated offence, which attracted a possible jail term.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:26
1
Surveillance cameras have shown the moment the siblings were rescued.

Former classmate says oldest of California 'horror house' siblings was frail, smelly and picked on at school

2
Rare red handfish.

Extremely rare walking handfish found in Tasmania, boosting its chance of survival

00:29
3
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:23
4
Tourists aboard an Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari vessel saw something slightly different today off Waiheke Island.

Watch: Dead whale off Waiheke Island sparks shark feeding frenzy

00:30
5
Daniell and his British partner Dominic Inglot went down 6-4 6-7 (10-12) 7-6 (7-5) in Melbourne to Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Kiwi Marcus Daniell bows out of Aussie Open after doubles quarter finals loss

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 