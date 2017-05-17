 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The dramatic moment a 4WD smashes into a 14-year-old boy as he rides his bike along a footpath of a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Florida has been caught on CCTV.  

Police in Pasco, Florida, are hunting the driver who hit 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr.
Source: Fox 13

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly sped through a stop sign and lost control, swerving and hitting a parked car before colliding into the young cyclist, according to Fox 13.

The boy, Johnny Walsh Jr, tried to get off his bike as he saw the Ford Expedition coming towards him. 

"I hurried and up and tried to get off the bike but it was too late and I got hit," Johnny said. 

"I had my eyes closed and I opened them and then I seen the tyre right in front of me.

"I thanked the Lord when I got up."

Johnny managed to walk away from the crash unharmed. 

His father, Johnny Walsh Sr, said he would "like that guy, whoever he is, to come forward and be a man and turn yourself in, please." 

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.

League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:15
3
Police in Pasco, Florida, are hunting the driver who hit 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr.

Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

02:07
4
Phoenix "Highlight Reel" Hunapo-Nofoa is hoping to finally live up to his nickname after months of struggling.

Video: Samoan league hopeful left stranded by pro clubs and visa issues, finally getting his shot

5

'Very unusual hole in the clouds' captured in Kaikoura

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ