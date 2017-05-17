Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

The dramatic moment a 4WD smashes into a 14-year-old boy as he rides his bike along a footpath of a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Florida has been caught on CCTV.

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly sped through a stop sign and lost control, swerving and hitting a parked car before colliding into the young cyclist, according to Fox 13.

The boy, Johnny Walsh Jr, tried to get off his bike as he saw the Ford Expedition coming towards him.

"I hurried and up and tried to get off the bike but it was too late and I got hit," Johnny said.

"I had my eyes closed and I opened them and then I seen the tyre right in front of me.

"I thanked the Lord when I got up."

Johnny managed to walk away from the crash unharmed.