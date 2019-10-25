TODAY |

Graphic warning: Circus bear attacks trainer during wheelbarrow performance, ventures into crowd

Associated Press
Russian officials opened a criminal investigation today after a circus bear attacked and injured its trainer during a performance in the north of the country.

Amateur video showed the bear pushing a wheelbarrow while walking on its hind legs, then attacking the trainer, biting him and forcing him to the floor.

Another trainer hurried forward and kicked the bear repeatedly to try to stop the attack.

Local media said the bear then ventured into the audience area before it was subdued with an electric shock.

There were no barriers between the circus ring and the audience.

The incident happened Thursday in Olonets, 180 kilometres northeast of St Petersburg.

The Interfax news agency said authorities had opened a criminal investigation on a charge of providing unsafe services.

Another trainer kicked the bear to try and stop the attack in which the man was injured. Source: Associated Press
