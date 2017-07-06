 

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head

The horrific actions of a Canadian care worker have been caught on camera as he repeatedly punches a vulnerable elderly dementia patient 11 times in the head.

The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.
The surveillance camera that caught the assault was installed by Georges Karam's family, according to the Ottawa Citizen, after they became increasingly concerned about the number of injuries the 89-year-old had suffered at the care home. 

The video shows Mr Karam lying in bed while care worker Jie Xiao forcefully tries to remove his diaper. 

The fail man tries to fight back but Xiao responded by punching the patient 11 gives in the head with his gloved hand, an attack which lasted for about 28 seconds. 

After leaving and returning to the room, Xiao uses his fingers to close Mr Karam's eyes and covered him with blankets.

Xiao pleaded guilty to the assault which occurred on March 8 and will be sentenced later this year. 

Mr Karma's grandson, Daniel Nassrallah said he was overwhelmed when he watched the video for the first time. 

"I literally stood up and fell down, my legs gave way because I didn’t know how to respond to this," he said.

"We have a camera on him, and even that doesn’t deter him. To me, that’s mind blowing."

