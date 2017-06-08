Graphic warning: British motorcyclist continues riding despite being knocked out, slams into barrier at 225km/h

A motorcyclist racing at the Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, England, was knocked unconscious when the belly pan of another bike flew into his path, causing him to crash into a barrier at a speed of 225km/h.

Rermarkably, he continued riding for a while despite being knocked out.

Joshua Boyd posted video of the incident to his YouTube account and made a post on Facebook counting his blessings and lambasting the organisers of the event for their poor safety checks, writing that June 3 could have "easily been my last day."

Video captured from the bike of another rider shows the belly pan of a yellow motorbike falling off and darting past the camera.

Mr Boyd then enters the frame unconscious, but amazingly remains on his bike in a reclined position. He then veers off the track, slamming into a barrier in a cloud of dust and bike parts.

In his Facebook post Mr Boyd wrote, "it's sickening to think that trackday organisers are all to quick to prevent you from joining the circuit if your noise level is 1db above the set limit but will not check to see if the machines themselves are fit for purpose.

"03/06/2017 could of easily been my last day due to the faults of another person," he added in the post.

"This incident was caused by carelessness from the owner of the Yellow ZX10R. Properly fastened and secured bodywork doesn’t fall off."

Mr Boyd says he has no memory of the incident and woke up in hospital with blurred vision.