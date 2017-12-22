Graphic warning: Australian 'comedian' under investigation after eating live goldfish in Sydney pet shop

An investigation from the Australian RSPCA has begun after footage of a man eating a live goldfish in Sydney went viral.

The video was posted to Facebook by Australian social media personality Kyron Dryden and has since been viewed 8.8 million times.

According to nine.com.au, the man is "self-proclaimed" comedian Trent Hunt, who ate the goldfish in Penrith petshop Petbarn in West Sydney.

The man consumed the live goldfish after a staff member left to get rubber bands to tie the bag.

The petshop reported the incident to the RSPCA as soon as they became aware of it.

"Our team is investigating this upsetting episode further. We have reported the incident to the RSPCA and will fully co-operate in any action that can be taken," Petbarn CEO Martin Nicholas told nine.com.au

"We are deeply upset at the treatment of animals in this video."