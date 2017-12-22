 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Graphic warning: Australian 'comedian' under investigation after eating live goldfish in Sydney pet shop

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An investigation from the Australian RSPCA has begun after footage of a man eating a live goldfish in Sydney went viral. 

The Australian RSPCA is currently investigating the Sydney man.
Source: Facebook / Kyron Dryden

The video was posted to Facebook by Australian social media personality Kyron Dryden and has since been viewed 8.8 million times. 

According to nine.com.au, the man is "self-proclaimed" comedian Trent Hunt, who ate the goldfish in Penrith petshop Petbarn in West Sydney. 

The man consumed the live goldfish after a staff member left to get rubber bands to tie the bag. 

The petshop reported the incident to the RSPCA as soon as they became aware of it. 

"Our team is investigating this upsetting episode further. We have reported the incident to the RSPCA and will fully co-operate in any action that can be taken," Petbarn CEO Martin Nicholas told nine.com.au

"We are deeply upset at the treatment of animals in this video."

"We firmly believe the lives of all types of pets, whether that’s fish, dogs or cats are important and we’re saddened to witness someone disregard the welfare of a living animal."

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.


00:52

Watch: National's Nikki Kaye on how the death of a family member swayed her 'sympathy' for euthanasia into 'firm' support

The National MP was a public supporter of last week's historic End of Life Choice Bill.

01:39
1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather for Santa on Christmas Day

1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 