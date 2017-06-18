Graphic warning: Australian bull rider brutally trampled by bull at US rodeo

Source:Associated Press
A bull rider from Australia suffered life-threatening injuries when a bull threw him and stepped on his chest at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.
Bradie Gray, a junior from Hallsville, Australia, was in critical condition yesterday but improving, according to a spokeswoman at Wyoming Medical Center.
Mr Gray suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs on Friday local time at the Casper Events Center, Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Mr Gray had no pulse when he arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center where he was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, Mr Aragon said.
Mr Gray was bucked off Frontier Rodeo's Levi the Boss and the bull stepped on his chest.
He was able to stand up and was pulled into a bucking chute where he was put on a backboard and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Mr Gray, a junior at the college in Odessa, Texas, told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he was coming off his fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career.
He suffered a broken back as a freshman, twice broke his jaw, suffered a torn groin and earlier this year broke a collarbone. All the injuries occurred from bull riding.
He also spoke about his decision to come to the United States to compete.
"It's what I love," he said. "I've been bred to do it, so we're here to do it."
