Graphic warning: 'Alarming' footage of New Jersey cop punching woman during arrest

Police in the US have launched an investigation after video posted online shows an officer punching a woman on a beach in southern New Jersey.

Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Video of yesterday's incident shows an officer clubbing the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling "stop resisting," though it's unclear who was talking.

The video does not show what led to the confrontation.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video "alarming" but doesn't want to "rush to any judgement" until the investigation is complete.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. tells Philly.com the entire episode was a "shame."

