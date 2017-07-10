Graphic warning: Airbnb dispute ends with woman falling down staircase in struggle with landlord

An Airbnb landlord in Amsterdam has been arrested after a woman fell down stairs during a struggle as the owner tried to get her out of an apartment.

Video shot by a friend of the woman shows a man and a woman arguing and struggling at the front door of the apartment after the man reportedly accused her and her friends of being too slow to check out.

The angry man repeatedly says "out now" and appears to push the woman down the stairs before she quickly tumbles head first to the floor below.

The woman’s friend, South African photographer Muholi Zanele, posted on social media that the woman suffered internal injuries and bruises.

Dutch media say she was discharged form hospital with light injuries.

Police have arrested the Airbnb landlord but reports did not say if charges have yet been laid.

Police are reportedly trying to establish if the woman was pushed by the Airbnb landlord.

In a statement, Airbnb's Director of Diversity and Belonging, David King, said:

"Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for.

"Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution.