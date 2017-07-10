 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Graphic warning: Airbnb dispute ends with woman falling down staircase in struggle with landlord

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Airbnb landlord in Amsterdam has been arrested after a woman fell down stairs during a struggle as the owner tried to get her out of an apartment.

Dutch police are investigating the incident, which took place in Amsterdam over the weekend.
Source: Instagram/muholizanele

Video shot by a friend of the woman shows a man and a woman arguing and struggling at the front door of the apartment after the man reportedly accused her and her friends of being too slow to check out.

The angry man repeatedly says "out now" and appears to push the woman down the stairs before she quickly tumbles head first to the floor below.

The woman’s friend, South African photographer Muholi Zanele, posted on social media that the woman suffered internal injuries and bruises.

Dutch media say she was discharged form hospital with light injuries.

Police have arrested the Airbnb landlord but reports did not say if charges have yet been laid.

Police are reportedly trying to establish if the woman was pushed by the Airbnb landlord.

In a statement, Airbnb's Director of Diversity and Belonging, David King, said: 

"Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for.

"Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution.

"Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated."
 

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:19
2
Trump was just trying to do something kind for a hard-working Marine, but the wind wasn't playing ball.

Video: Donald Trump left scampering after hat on tarmac after attempt to help US Marine backfires

00:33
3
Police say it is not known yet if there have been any injuries

Watch: Large blaze rages at London's popular Camden Lock Market

00:10
4
A massive clean-up is in store for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, and the community is not happy.

Video: Family members of youths accused of trashing Northland Maori school help clean up damage

01:42
5
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ