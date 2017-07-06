 

Graphic video: Venezuela lawmakers left bloodied after mob storms National Assembly

Associated Press

Pro-government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars stormed Venezuela's Congress today, attacking opposition lawmakers during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day.

Several opposition were wounded in the attack by pro-government supporters.
Source: Reuters

Four lawmakers were injured and blood was splattered on the neoclassical legislature's white walls.

One of them, Americo de Grazia, had to be removed in a stretcher while suffering from convulsions.

"This doesn't hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country," Armando Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.

The unprecedented attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature, comes amid three months of often-violent confrontations between security forces and protesters who accuse the Government of trying to establish a dictatorship by jailing foes, pushing aside the opposition-controlled legislature and rewriting the constitution to avoid fair elections.

Tensions were already high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the National Assembly, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day.

The short appearance at the congress by top officials who have repeatedly dismissed the legislators as a band of US-backed conspirators was seen by many as a provocation.

Standing next to a display case holding the founding charter, El Aissami said global powers are once again trying to subjugate Venezuela.

"We still haven't finished definitively breaking the chains of the empire," he said, adding that President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution — a move the opposition sees as a power-grab — offers Venezuela the best chance to be truly independent.

After he left, dozens of Government supporters set up a picket outside the building, heckling lawmakers with menacing chants and eventually invading the legislature themselves.

The siege only lifted after seven nerve-wracking hours when police set up a corridor to allow the hundreds of people trapped inside the legislature, including lawmakers and journalists, to leave.

