Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

At least seventeen people have been confirmed dead by authorities after a horrifying shooting at a Florida high school this morning. 

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in Florida barricaded themselves in classrooms as suspected gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz unleashed a hail of bullets. 

Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Source: US ABC

Broward County Florida Sheriff, Scott Israel said 17 students and teachers are dead and at least 14 have been taken to hospital, with three in a critical condition.

"Just pray for this city, pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives."

"It's a horrific, horrific day. It's just horrible."

The sheriff said 12 were within the building, two outside, one on the street and two lost their lives at the hospital.
Source: CNN

Cruz had reportedly been expelled from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for disciplinary reasons.

He had one AR-15 semi-automatic style firearm and multiple magazines, and was taken into custody after the shooting.

He was found off campus this morning (NZT), with reports he blended into fleeing students to escape to a nearby suburb where he was captured by police.

Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said today that the shooter wore a gas mask and had smoke grenades. 

Senator Nelson says the attacker "set off the fire alarm so the kids would come pouring out of the classrooms into the hall. And there the carnage began."

He says he did not know if the gunman had used the smoke grenades but he assumed that's why he had a gas mask on. 

A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

'They were scared of him' - Expelled student Nikolas Cruz, 19, suspect in school massacre that left 17 dead

Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

A family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Live stream: Broward County Sheriff and Florida's Governor speak to media following deadly mass shooting

At least 17 people were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this morning.


Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.


 
