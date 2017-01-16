 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Graphic video: Screaming UK cop fends off hammer-wielding killer with baton before he attacks another cop

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The terrifying moment a convicted killer armed with a hammer attacks a police officer in the UK has been released.

Sussex police body-cam captured the incident in January last year when a group of police officers confronted Jamshid Piruz, after he was spotted carrying a weapon in a block of flats in Crawley, Sussex.

Police body-cam shows just how lucky the officers were to escape serious injury.
Source: Sussex Police

Their attempts to Taser Piruz were ineffective and Piruz can be seen advancing on Constable Jessie Chick, who can be heard screaming.

But Ms Chick holds off Piruz with her baton and escapes uninjured, the Evening Standard reports.

Piruz then turns his attention to Constable Stuart Young who he strikes with the hammer in the neck and shoulder.

Mr Young required hospital treatment but was not seriously injured.

At the Hove Crown Court on Saturday (NZT), Piruz was given two life sentences after previously admitting burglary, affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at the same court in November.

"This was a particularly violent incident and one which highlights the real risk our officers can face when they do their job," Detective Constable James Gwyne told the Standard.

Piruz had already served six years in prison after slitting a woman's throat in the Netherlands in 2006.

Sussex police published video the attack on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Related

Crime and Justice

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
2
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Live updates: Bangladesh lead by 193 at lunch, NZ need four wickets to force run chase

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunts victory

00:26
4
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

00:22
5
The Australian actress has been labelled a Trump supporter following an interview with BBC where she gave comments on the US elections.

'I'm out' – Nicole Kidman fed up addressing her support for Donald Trump

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ