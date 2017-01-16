Graphic video: Screaming UK cop fends off hammer-wielding killer with baton before he attacks another cop

The terrifying moment a convicted killer armed with a hammer attacks a police officer in the UK has been released.

Sussex police body-cam captured the incident in January last year when a group of police officers confronted Jamshid Piruz, after he was spotted carrying a weapon in a block of flats in Crawley, Sussex.

Their attempts to Taser Piruz were ineffective and Piruz can be seen advancing on Constable Jessie Chick, who can be heard screaming.

But Ms Chick holds off Piruz with her baton and escapes uninjured, the Evening Standard reports.

Piruz then turns his attention to Constable Stuart Young who he strikes with the hammer in the neck and shoulder.

Mr Young required hospital treatment but was not seriously injured.

At the Hove Crown Court on Saturday (NZT), Piruz was given two life sentences after previously admitting burglary, affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at the same court in November.

"This was a particularly violent incident and one which highlights the real risk our officers can face when they do their job," Detective Constable James Gwyne told the Standard.

Piruz had already served six years in prison after slitting a woman's throat in the Netherlands in 2006.