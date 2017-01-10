Graphic video: The moment a woman strolls into Sydney store and allegedly whacks two people in head with axe

1 NEWS NOW warns this story contains graphic details that may offend some people.

CCTV has captured the moment a woman carrying an axe casually walks into a 7-Eleven store in Sydney and appears to carry out an attack on two people.

The woman entered the store in Enmore, in the city's inner-west around 2am (local time) Saturday and after a few moments starts talking to a man near the counter.

Seemingly out of nowhere the woman allegedly strikes the man over the head with the axe and the man falls to the ground.

As the man lies dazed on the ground the woman allegedly strikes another woman, Sharon Hacker, who is walking out of the store, twice around the head.

Ms Hacker is left on the ground as the axe-wielding woman walks over her and away from the scene.

Ms Hacker suffered a fractured skull in the alleged attack and the man was left with serious head injuries.

Evie Amati, 24, has been charged over the attack and on Sunday was refused bail at Parramatta Bail Court.