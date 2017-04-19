TODAY |

Graphic suicide scene edited out of 13 Reasons Why finale

Associated Press
More From
World
Television
Social Issues

Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show 13 Reasons Why as the series prepares to launch its third season.

Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to "make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it". But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit "will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers".

Suicide prevention groups support the decision.

Source: TVNZ

The series drew praise and criticism when it debuted in 2017. The show included warnings about its graphic nature and Netflix established a website of crisis helplines.

New Zealand's chief censor created a new classification, RP18, for the show after reviewing its content.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The chief censor and Mental Health Foundation are working together to create support for young viewers and their families. Source: Seven Sharp

Your playlist will load after this ad

The show is being watched by millions around the world, but not everyone is happy with the ideas discussed. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
World
Television
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
2
'Take on us' - Legendary '80s acts A-ha and Rick Astley to play two New Zealand shows
3
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.
Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
Becky Lasenby’s journey on the Emirates A380 was far from smooth.
Woman on nightmare flight from Auckland to Dubai describes 'terrifying' moment severe turbulence hit plane
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:52
The US President said some congresswomen "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".

House condemns Donald Trump's 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
Generic golf image

Six-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

00:39
The 1.6m long gator was snagged by expert Frank Robb on a fishing line unharmed.

'Chance the snapper' - the gator on the loose in Chicago park, has been captured
00:54
Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats.

'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter