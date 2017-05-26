Graphic images of iPhone that saved woman's life after she was peppered with shrapnel in Manchester attack

An iPhone may have saved the life of a woman peppered with metal shrapnel in Tuesday's Manchester attack.

And despite losing a finger to a steel nut, Lisa Bridgett feels lucky to be alive.

A steel nut hit Lisa Bridgett's iPhone in the Manchester attack. Source: Facebook/Steve Bridgett

The suicide bombing which, killed 22 outside Manchester Arena, sent metal fragments flying in an attempt to create as much damage as possible.

Lisa Bridgett's shoe after the Manchester attack. Source: Facebook/Steve Bridgett

However Ms Bridgett, 45, who was at the concert with her daughter and her daughter's friend was talking on the phone the moment the explosion happened.

In a Facebook post, her husband Steve Bridgett said a steel nut hurtled towards her face, hitting her middle finger in the process, smashing the side of her phone, and coming to a rest in her nose.

"The nut has hit her phone which has more than likely not only diverted it, but also slowed it down considerably. Her nose is fine as the nut entered through her cheek, so just a scar to deal with," he said.

Ms Bridgett lost her middle finger, and sustained multiple injuries with a fractured ankle and a large hole in her thigh, but was thankful to have survived.

The iPhone which may have saved a woman's life. Source: Facebook/Steve Bridgett

"Lisa is in a positive mood and feels very lucky to be alive, witnessing first hand what could of been," Mr Bridgett said.