Graphic: CCTV shows inmates brawling with improvised weapons - made from inhalers

Five inmates have been taken to hospital after a brawl at a Chicago jail involving crude weapons made from shattered inhalers.

The Chicago Tribune published CCTV video of the fight, which took place at the Cook County Jail last Friday, shows the altercation between a number of inmates in the supermaximum division about 1.30pm.

Inmates can be seen hitting each other with small hand-held objects, as well as punching each other.

From the time the first blow is landed, police take just over a minute to arrive in force to shut down the situation.