Grant Hackett to seek help for mental issues after 'toughest week of my life'

Troubled Australian swimming great Grant Hackett says he will seek help in Australia and overseas for mental health issues.

The legendary swimmer has struggled since he stepped out of the pool, including a bizarre disappearance this week.
The triple Olympic gold medallist has been in hiding after he was arrested last Wednesday following a disturbance at his father's Gold Coast home.

The 36-year-old has thanked his family, in particular his parents, for their support through "the toughest week of my life".

"They have been amazing and have now stood by me through thick and thin - I can't say enough about them - I could not wish for better parents," Hackett said in a statement to AAP.

Hackett said he's also resolved his differences with his brother Craig who he criticised for speaking to media following his arrest.

Hackett posted a photo of himself on Instagram a day after his arrest, sporting a black eye and bloody face and saying his brother had "beat the s*** out of me" during a dispute in January.

"My brother and I have reconnected and love each other very much - our family has always been our priority," Hackett said.

"The support I have received from so many people in Australia and around the world has also been incredible.

"I wish I could reply to every single message or well wish I've had, which is impossible at present, as I'm so grateful for each and every one of them."

Hackett, who went into hiding on Thursday, prompting his father Neville to make a missing person report, is pleading for privacy as he begins seeking help for his issues.

"This is a very private matter that I am going through and I am going to work my way through it," he said.

"I would appreciate it if everyone would allow me and my family to do everything we need to do.

"I know I have some mental health issues and I am seeking help here in Australia and I will be also going overseas."

