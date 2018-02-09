 

Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

AAP

A garbage truck driver has been charged with dangerous driving after a grandmother was crushed to death while pushing her grandson in a pram on Sydney's northern beaches.

The 18-month-old boy was unharmed.
Source: Nine

The 58-year-old woman was on Moorilla Street in Dee Why when she was hit by the truck yesterday morning. 

The young boy, aged about two, was located in a pram nearby and was not injured.

The 27-year-old man driving the truck was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Manly Local Court on March 7.

Accidents

Australia

