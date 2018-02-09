Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

A garbage truck driver has been charged with dangerous driving after a grandmother was crushed to death while pushing her grandson in a pram on Sydney's northern beaches.



The 58-year-old woman was on Moorilla Street in Dee Why when she was hit by the truck yesterday morning.



The young boy, aged about two, was located in a pram nearby and was not injured.



The 27-year-old man driving the truck was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

