Grandfather charged after girl, two, falls from Puerto Rico cruise ship

Associated Press
A grandfather who police say dropped his young niece from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been accused of negligent homicide.

A judge today ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the two-year-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

An attorney for the family has said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children's play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.

The family is from Indiana and was aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas.

Anello is being held on NZ$126,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.

Chloe Wiegand. Source: Attorney Michael Winkleman
