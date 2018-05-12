Gran left 'very shocked' after unwanted horse delivered to her back garden

A grandmother was left "very shocked" after an unwanted horse was delivered to her back garden in the UK.

Mr Melvin Andrews, the horse, in a British grandmother's back garden. Source: RSPCA

The grandmother's 13-year-old granddaughter ordered the horse after spotting an advert saying if no one wanted the animal it would be put to sleep, the BBC reports.

After the teenager gave her grandmother's address, the horse was dumped at the house with "no words of advice" on April 27, leaving the nan in shock.

The horse, Mr Melvin Andrews, was underweight and riddled with mites, the animal charity said.

Mr Melvin Andrews "clearly was not treated well before being abandoned" and the previous owner could not be located, the RSPCA said.