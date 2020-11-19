Grace Millane's family 'heartbroken' after father David's death from cancer

Grace Millane's family say they're "heartbroken" over the loss of her dad - David Millane - who has died of cancer.

Grace Millane with her family. Source: Instagram/@lovegrace_uk

His death was announced yesterday, and comes almost two years after Grace - a British backpacker who was celebrating her 22nd birthday - was murdered in Auckland.

Both her parents, from the UK, spent weeks in Auckland as police investigated and a man was put on trial for her death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We are heartbroken by the loss of David and he will be deeply missed," the Millane family said in an emotional tribute on Instagram today.

They shared a message which read: "Looking back on all of our memories together can be difficult. But the hardest ones are the new ones without you that just push us over the edge."

The family said "now is a time for family" but thanked the public for their condolences.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grace's killer was sentenced to life in prison in February with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, and retains temporary name suppression.

At the time of the sentencing, Grace's mother, Gillian Millane, said stress had caused David to fall ill.

Gillian was also undergoing treatment for cancer herself during the trial.

David is survived by his wife Gillian and their two sons, Declan and Michael.