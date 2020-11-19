TODAY |

Grace Millane's family 'heartbroken' after father David's death from cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

Grace Millane's family say they're "heartbroken" over the loss of her dad - David Millane - who has died of cancer.

Grace Millane with her family. Source: Instagram/@lovegrace_uk

His death was announced yesterday, and comes almost two years after Grace - a British backpacker who was celebrating her 22nd birthday - was murdered in Auckland.

Both her parents, from the UK, spent weeks in Auckland as police investigated and a man was put on trial for her death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Millane was diagnosed after the Auckland trial for his daughter’s killer. Source: 1 NEWS

"We are heartbroken by the loss of David and he will be deeply missed," the Millane family said in an emotional tribute on Instagram today.

They shared a message which read: "Looking back on all of our memories together can be difficult. But the hardest ones are the new ones without you that just push us over the edge."

The family said "now is a time for family" but thanked the public for their condolences.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During a victim impact statement, Gillian Millane revealed how she considered suicide after her daughter’s brutal murder. Source: 1 NEWS

Grace's killer was sentenced to life in prison in February with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, and retains temporary name suppression.

At the time of the sentencing, Grace's mother, Gillian Millane, said stress had caused David to fall ill.

Gillian was also undergoing treatment for cancer herself during the trial.

David is survived by his wife Gillian and their two sons, Declan and Michael.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Justice Simon Moore ordered the killer to spend at least 17 years in prison. Source: 1 NEWS

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Man's wallet washes up on Aussie beach nearly 26 years after he lost it
2
Blake Lively thanks 'heroic' Kiwi entrepreneur for donating toys, PPE and nappies during pandemic
3
Waikato couple's dairy farm bucks tradition with environmentally friendly 'mootel'
4
China warns NZ, other Five Eyes nations to stay out of Hong Kong situation
5
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Brexit trade talks suspended after EU negotiator tests positive for Covid-19
00:50

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine showing strong immune response in older people
04:00

Top tips for keeping your online Christmas shopping safe this silly season

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden