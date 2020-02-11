TODAY |

Grace Millane-inspired UK campaign for abuse victims exceeds expectations

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
British Kiwis have donated nearly 300 handbags filled with items for victims of domestic violence to support the legacy Grace Millane’s family initiated.

Earlier this week Loryn Cooper set up a donation centre at New Zealand House near Trafalgar Square. The former Aucklander set a target of 50 handbags only to be left overwhelmed by the response.

"Initially the reach out was to the NZ community in London but word quickly spread and donations were also received from London’s unique international community, as far north as Scotland with items ordered on-line from donors in New Zealand," she told 1 NEWS.

Kiwis in London help carry on Grace Millane's legacy with abuse victim support campaign

Ms Cooper says the success of the appeal came down to the generosity of donors and time given by a wonderful team of volunteers.

"Grace's Garden bloomed during the week - every handbag a pocket of love. I hope the women who receive a handbag know that people really do care."

A 28-year-old man, who still has court-ordered name suppression, was found guilty of Grace's brutal murder and is due to be sentenced next week.

The handbags will be collected on Monday and distributed to women’s refuge centres in London and throughout the UK.

