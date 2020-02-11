TODAY |

Grace Millane abuse victim support campaign in London exceeds expectations

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

British Kiwis have donated nearly 300 handbags filled with items for victims of domestic violence to support the legacy Grace Millane’s family initiated.

Loryn Cooper with the donated handbags. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week Loryn Cooper set up a donation centre at New Zealand House near Trafalgar Square. The former Aucklander set a target of 50 handbags only to be left overwhelmed by the response.

"Initially the reach out was to the NZ community in London but word quickly spread and donations were also received from London’s unique international community, as far north as Scotland with items ordered on-line from donors in New Zealand," she told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Ms Millane’s killer set to be sentenced in Auckland next week, Loryn Cooper has coordinated an abuse victim support campaign. Source: 1 NEWS
Kiwis in London help carry on Grace Millane's legacy with abuse victim support campaign

Ms Cooper says the success of the appeal came down to the generosity of donors and time given by a wonderful team of volunteers.

"Grace's Garden bloomed during the week - every handbag a pocket of love. I hope the women who receive a handbag know that people really do care."

A 28-year-old man, who still has court-ordered name suppression, was found guilty of Grace's brutal murder and is due to be sentenced next week.

The handbags will be collected on Monday and distributed to women’s refuge centres in London and throughout the UK.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Social Issues
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, multiple injured after van rolls north of Invercargill
2
Eliminated contestant returns, four new suitors join the Bachelorette NZ
3
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
4
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
5
Police officer dies following serious crash in Karaka
MORE FROM
World
MORE

One person dead after serious crash in Auckland

Police officer dies following serious crash in Karaka
02:00

Queensland residents urged to evacuate as dam threatens to burst

No 'Plan B' for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence